Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $53.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

Insmed stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. Insmed has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

