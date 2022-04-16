Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

NYSE NSP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $100.65. The stock had a trading volume of 124,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 56.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.