Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Installed Building Products posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.45. The stock had a trading volume of 346,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,129. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

