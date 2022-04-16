Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,300 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the March 15th total of 469,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 12.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 57,271 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 198,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,399. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. Intapp has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

