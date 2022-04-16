Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in March

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPCIF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.13. 451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,426. Intellipharmaceutics International has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

