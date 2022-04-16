Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Brokerages expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) to report $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $124.53. 4,301,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.