International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Up 62.8% in March

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,900 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the March 15th total of 419,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in International Money Express by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth $6,717,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMXI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 358,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,352. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $787.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.