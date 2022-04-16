International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Up 69.3% in March

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the March 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPCFF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 13,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 89 to SEK 114 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
