Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.95.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intersect ENT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.53. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 149.54% and a negative return on equity of 709.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

