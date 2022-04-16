Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Up 62.6% in March

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the March 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF remained flat at $$31.38 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $413.67 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Intertape Polymer Group (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.