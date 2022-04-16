Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Up 62.6% in March

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the March 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF remained flat at $$31.38 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82.
Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $413.67 million during the quarter.
About Intertape Polymer Group (Get Rating)
Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.
