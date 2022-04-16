Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 86.9% in March

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the March 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VKI. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,281,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

VKI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,437. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

