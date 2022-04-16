Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $84.73 and a 52 week high of $98.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.