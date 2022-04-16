Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $84.73 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,784 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

