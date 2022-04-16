Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Up 68.9% in March

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PDP traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $80.03. 82,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,895 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,470,000 after acquiring an additional 682,279 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,750,000 after acquiring an additional 380,983 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 481.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 203,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

