Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 368.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 496.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTF traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,964. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $119.43 and a one year high of $186.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

