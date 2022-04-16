Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.31. 21,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,815. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.22. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $169.33 and a 1-year high of $202.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

