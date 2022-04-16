Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the March 15th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of PEY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. 168,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,800. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $22.24.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
