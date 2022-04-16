Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPKW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000.

NASDAQ IPKW opened at $37.75 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67.

