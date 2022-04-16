Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 671,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,057,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,330,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,960. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

