Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 127,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 37,060 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 133,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

NYSE VVR opened at $4.23 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.