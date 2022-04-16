Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Down 64.3% in March

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the March 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 147,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,493. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.