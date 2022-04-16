Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

ISBC stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $7,974,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after buying an additional 135,906 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,262.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 375,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 347,576 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 268,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 487,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

