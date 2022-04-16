IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.05. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after buying an additional 427,524 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,415,000 after buying an additional 292,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,312,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,437,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after buying an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.29. 490,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,749. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $97.25 and a 52 week high of $234.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.84.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

