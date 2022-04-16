Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives $96.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Ipsen from €88.00 ($95.65) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ipsen from €87.00 ($94.57) to €105.00 ($114.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

IPSEY opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $32.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, and chronic renal failure, as well as GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

