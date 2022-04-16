IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

CLRG stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

