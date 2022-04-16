iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,200 shares, an increase of 147.0% from the March 15th total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

