iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Up 52.6% in March

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,394,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ESGU traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 627,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $91.87 and a 52 week high of $108.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.
