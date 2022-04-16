iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Up 52.6% in March

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,394,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ESGU traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 627,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $91.87 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

