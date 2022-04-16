iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Down 38.2% in March

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDEM. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter.

LDEM stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,067. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $66.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88.

