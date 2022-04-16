iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Up 63.8% in March

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,230,000 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the March 15th total of 9,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,555,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.71. 6,758,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,352,832. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.65 and a 12-month high of $113.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
