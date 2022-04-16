iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the March 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MBB stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,211. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $98.87 and a 12 month high of $108.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average is $105.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

