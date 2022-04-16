Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ISCNF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. 26,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,093. Isracann Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
About Isracann Biosciences
