Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ISCNF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. 26,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,093. Isracann Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Isracann Biosciences

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and distributes medical cannabis in Israel. The company also develops cultivation facilities. It exports its products to Germany. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

