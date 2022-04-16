ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Up 101.9% in March

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 101.9% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITOCHU by 1.8% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ITOCHU by 118.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in ITOCHU by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in ITOCHU in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,793. ITOCHU has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITOCHU will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITOCHU Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

