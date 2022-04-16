Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the March 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 9.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 104,832 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 969,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 139,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,959. The company has a market cap of $530.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

