J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) to report $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $9.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $10.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.65.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $172.01. 1,092,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.77. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,724,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

