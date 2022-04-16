J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Down 33.2% in March

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 37,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $15.56 on Friday. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 271.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.
J.Jill Company Profile (Get Rating)
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J.Jill (JILL)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.