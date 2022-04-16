J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Down 33.2% in March

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 37,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $15.56 on Friday. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 271.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

