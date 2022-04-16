J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS JSAIY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.65. 32,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,350. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.37.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.