Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Up 62.5% in March

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JAGX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,220. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,212.98% and a negative return on equity of 216.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth $159,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

