James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.05 Million

Brokerages expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $203.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.70 million. James River Group posted sales of $182.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $819.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $791.50 million to $846.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $863.25 million, with estimates ranging from $814.50 million to $912.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $24.25 on Friday. James River Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $908.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

In other James River Group news, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 291,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in James River Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

