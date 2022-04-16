Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

NYSE:JBI traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,993. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,059 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,972,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,251,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,186,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $21,835,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus International Group (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.