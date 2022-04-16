Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in March

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,593,500 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 1,023,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.4 days.
Shares of Japan Display stock remained flat at $$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Japan Display has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.46.
Japan Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Display (JNNDF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.