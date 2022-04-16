Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMHLY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

