Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.
NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $167.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.03.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,859,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,557,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
