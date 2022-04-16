Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $167.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,859,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,557,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

