JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get JOANN alerts:

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $716,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 1,914.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOAN opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. JOANN has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.41 million and a PE ratio of 7.80.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.