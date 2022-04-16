JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of JOAN opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. JOANN has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 18.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 964.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 111,830 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JOANN during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in JOANN by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

