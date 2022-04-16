John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDGJF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

OTCMKTS WDGJF remained flat at $$2.26 during trading hours on Monday. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

