Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Up 52.7% in March

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the March 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shares of JCI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,858. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 46.8% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 17,294 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 80.6% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

