Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien Purchases 38,985 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien bought 38,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$59,257.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$631,620.80.

TSE GXE opened at C$1.57 on Friday. Gear Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$408.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$39.96 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1495238 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gear Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

