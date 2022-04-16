Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the March 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Journey Energy stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 192,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Journey Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

