Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the March 15th total of 29,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 369,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jowell Global in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jowell Global in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jowell Global in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JWEL opened at $1.95 on Friday. Jowell Global has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

