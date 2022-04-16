JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

NASDAQ:YY traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.58. 957,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,292. JOYY has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.70.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. The company had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.42 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that JOYY will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOYY (Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.