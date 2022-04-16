Jupiter Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Up 80.0% in March

Jupiter Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ JAQC remained flat at $$9.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,450. Jupiter Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62.
Jupiter Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.
